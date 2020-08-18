AE Wealth Management LLC Has $580,000 Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 43,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OHI opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

