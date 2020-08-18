Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 71.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Brunswick by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Brunswick by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 106,078 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 18.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 861,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,077,000 after buying an additional 136,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

NYSE:BC opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.00. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.10.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

