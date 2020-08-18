DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Signature Bank by 57.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 994,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after acquiring an additional 362,268 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 149.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 335,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,989,000 after purchasing an additional 201,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after purchasing an additional 169,003 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 245,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 101,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 191,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 96,128 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Compass Point increased their target price on Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $106.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $148.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

