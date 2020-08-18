13,106 Shares in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,132,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,405,000 after buying an additional 6,372,322 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,037,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,324 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,805,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,919,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,608,000 after purchasing an additional 953,420 shares during the period.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $758,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $514,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,801,440. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

NYSE BERY opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Berry Global Group Inc has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $54.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

