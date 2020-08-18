Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Diamondback Energy worth $26,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. BP PLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $669,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,177,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.16.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

