FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 687,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $27,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $681,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.55. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

