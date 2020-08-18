DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $963,000 Investment in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Baker Hughes Company has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.