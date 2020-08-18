WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.91 Million Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,897 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.82% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 314.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 16,067 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 180.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TUP opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.41 and a beta of 3.63. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $397.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.55 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

TUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tupperware Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

