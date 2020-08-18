DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 412.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.01 per share, with a total value of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CINF. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

