Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Down 59.5% in July

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the July 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after buying an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 792,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 55,323 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 432,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 42,223 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund by 22.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 194,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 36,093 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period.

ECF stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

