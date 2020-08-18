Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,599,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,234 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 136.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,712,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,596,000 after buying an additional 9,061,818 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 5.1% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,772,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,451,000 after acquiring an additional 471,162 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,998,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,400 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 3.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,606,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,046,000 after acquiring an additional 266,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTL opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Centurylink had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

