DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

AAP opened at $161.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.79. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $171.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra raised shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.30.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

