Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,144,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,339,000 after buying an additional 260,140 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,027,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after purchasing an additional 345,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,443,000 after purchasing an additional 393,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 474,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of AAXN stock opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $104.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.10.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $78,229.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,247.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,340 shares of company stock worth $212,549 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.