DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 130.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 126.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 338,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after buying an additional 188,935 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,050. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.31.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

