WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,619 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.09% of Laureate Education worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 90.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 572,730 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Laureate Education by 10.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAUR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of LAUR opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. Laureate Education Inc has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.92). Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

