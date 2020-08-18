Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

