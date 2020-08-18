Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $609.00 to $822.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $571.86.

SAM stock opened at $835.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $704.93 and its 200-day moving average is $501.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 1.01. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $871.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.39, for a total value of $5,103,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 18,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.02, for a total transaction of $14,984,821.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,781.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,916 shares of company stock worth $42,052,805 over the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

