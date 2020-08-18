WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 6,245 Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of Radian Group worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDN. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 112.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,415,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 748,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,217,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 602,278 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 455,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,592,000 after purchasing an additional 294,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,284,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 269,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $41,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,796.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Radian Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.55). Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $364.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

