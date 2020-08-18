Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AQN. TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.96.

NYSE:AQN opened at $13.64 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at $72,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

