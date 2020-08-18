Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.75

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 998820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

MITK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $500.41 million, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.26.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $112,654.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,034.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

