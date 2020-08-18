Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,893 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $83,760,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $57,405,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at $56,978,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $41,949,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $35,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

TCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:TCO opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of -0.08. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 34.24%. Taubman Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

