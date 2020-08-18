WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 36,345 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,345 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THG. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 593,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,757,000 after acquiring an additional 161,340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 640,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,988,000 after acquiring an additional 139,580 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 76.9% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after purchasing an additional 110,512 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $105.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

