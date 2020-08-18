CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) General Counsel Phoebe Mounts Acquires 2,525 Shares

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) General Counsel Phoebe Mounts acquired 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $10,175.75. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $29,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. CorMedix Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $8.64.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of CorMedix from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on CorMedix from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,158 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CorMedix by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

