CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) CEO Khoso Baluch Purchases 4,830 Shares of Stock

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) CEO Khoso Baluch acquired 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $19,996.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,146.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. CorMedix Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $8.64.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10.

CRMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on CorMedix from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on CorMedix from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 116.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC purchased a new stake in CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CorMedix during the second quarter valued at $63,000.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.