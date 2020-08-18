Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 15,267 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,267 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,118,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,518,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,639,000 after acquiring an additional 220,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 576.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 41,878 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNO opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.23. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.29.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

