Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 14,637 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,176 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,637 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

ONB opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $207.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

