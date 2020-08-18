Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Federated Investors worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FII opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Federated Investors Inc has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

