ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Green Dot by 46.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 19.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDOT stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $316.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDOT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

In other Green Dot news, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $222,645.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,208.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.76 per share, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,688. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

