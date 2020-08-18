ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 971 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Godaddy by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 45.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Godaddy Inc has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $85.46.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 32.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Godaddy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Godaddy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

In other news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 72,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $5,801,354.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 10,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $857,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,762,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,310 shares of company stock worth $12,368,889 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.