ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PolyOne by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PolyOne during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PolyOne during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in PolyOne by 163.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PolyOne stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PolyOne Co. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $37.33.

POL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PolyOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

PolyOne Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

