Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $71,000 in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

In other news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $33,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph Trunfio purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,137.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 31,825 shares of company stock worth $195,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $216.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

