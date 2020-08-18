Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,048 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Grocery Outlet worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1,623.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 150,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 418.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $942,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 87.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,683.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,315,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,049,000 after buying an additional 19,778,517 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $800,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,114.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 15,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $602,658.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,666.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,016 shares of company stock worth $11,358,716.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

