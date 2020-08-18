EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of EVRAZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $4.75.

OTCMKTS EVRZF opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. EVRAZ has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

