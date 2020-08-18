Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Datang International Power Generation Co. Ltd. operates as a power producer in the People’s Republic of China. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of power plants, sale of electricity and thermal power, and repair and maintenance of power equipment and power-related technical services. In addition, it engages in the sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid wastes; wholesale and retail of chemical products; and maintenance of chemical power equipment, as well as in construction and mechanical subcontracting. The Company’s major service areas cover the North China Region, such as BTT area, Shanxi Province and Inner Mongolia, etc, the Eastern Coastal Region, such as Zhejiang Province, Fujian Province and Guangdong Province, etc, as well as other provinces and regions such as Yunnan, Chongqing, Ningxia and Qinghai, etc. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of OTCMKTS DIPGY opened at $2.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. Datang Intl Power Generation has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27.

Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation, and power plant development in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Power Generation, Coal, and Other segments. The company generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, solar, and natural gas.

