Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BCEI. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE BCEI opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.27. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 28.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,985,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 474,678 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,052,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after buying an additional 269,250 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,533,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,331,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 269,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 186,443 shares in the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

