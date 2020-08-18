Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.02). Brigham Minerals posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.58%.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial upgraded Brigham Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $59,588,119.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 153,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 95,221 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth $97,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 53.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,260,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 787,612 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth $87,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $729.20 million, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 2.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 259.65%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Earnings History and Estimates for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Sabre Corp
Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 15,267 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc
Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 14,637 Shares of Old National Bancorp
Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Federated Investors Inc
ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Green Dot Co.
ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 971 Shares of Godaddy Inc
