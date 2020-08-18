Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.02). Brigham Minerals posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.58%.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial upgraded Brigham Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $59,588,119.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 153,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 95,221 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth $97,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 53.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,260,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 787,612 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth $87,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $729.20 million, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 2.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 259.65%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.