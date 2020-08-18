E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded by Commerzbank to “Buy”

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Commerzbank upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EONGY. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

