E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded by Commerzbank to “Buy”

Commerzbank upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EONGY. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

