Analysts Expect XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for XP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.18. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XP will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover XP.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XP. Bank of America cut shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of XP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of XP in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Shares of XP opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79. XP has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $52.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic LLC increased its stake in shares of XP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. General Atlantic LLC now owns 62,343,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,046,000 after acquiring an additional 681,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of XP by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,687,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,925 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in XP by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,955,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,887,000 after purchasing an additional 791,092 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in XP by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,112,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,337,000 after purchasing an additional 776,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in XP by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,249 shares in the last quarter.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

