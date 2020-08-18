Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $242.00 Price Target at Truist

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target increased by Truist from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cfra cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.22.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $256.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.42. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $161.68 and a 12 month high of $268.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.57 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after buying an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,543,411,000 after buying an additional 118,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

