Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.92) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($0.16). Kohl’s posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 159.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of ($3.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.64) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

NYSE:KSS opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,733,000 after purchasing an additional 478,128 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 490.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,140,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,101,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 331,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 251,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

