Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Insider Jeffery R. Chapin Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) insider Jeffery R. Chapin bought 10,000 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 350,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,344.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CSPR stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.42. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSPR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Casper Sleep from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,710,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at $6,599,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at $2,089,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth $470,000. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

