Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Price Target Increased to $5.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on TV. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut Grupo Televisa SAB to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Grupo Televisa SAB from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Televisa SAB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.13.
Grupo Televisa SAB stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Grupo Televisa SAB has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69.
About Grupo Televisa SAB
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.
