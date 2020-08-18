Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sylvain Dumoulin Sells 5,000 Shares

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,317,500.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.42. The company has a market cap of $705.33 million and a PE ratio of 28.99. Savaria Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.42.

Get Savaria alerts:

SIS has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Savaria from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Savaria from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.