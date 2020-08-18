Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sylvain Dumoulin Sells 5,000 Shares

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,317,500.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.42. The company has a market cap of $705.33 million and a PE ratio of 28.99. Savaria Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.42.

SIS has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Savaria from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Savaria from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Sabre Corp
Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Sabre Corp
Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 15,267 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc
Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 15,267 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc
Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 14,637 Shares of Old National Bancorp
Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 14,637 Shares of Old National Bancorp
Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Federated Investors Inc
Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Federated Investors Inc
ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Green Dot Co.
ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Green Dot Co.
ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 971 Shares of Godaddy Inc
ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 971 Shares of Godaddy Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report