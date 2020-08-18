Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $450.77 Million

Brokerages expect Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) to post sales of $450.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wendys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $470.57 million and the lowest is $425.59 million. Wendys posted sales of $437.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wendys will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wendys.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.29 million. Wendys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Wendys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wendys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.62.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $425,276.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,905.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wendys by 73.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 367,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 156,102 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Wendys by 338.7% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 125,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 97,194 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Wendys in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wendys in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Argent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wendys during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendys stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. Wendys has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Wendys’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

