Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $450.77 Million

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) to post sales of $450.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wendys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $470.57 million and the lowest is $425.59 million. Wendys posted sales of $437.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wendys will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wendys.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.29 million. Wendys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Wendys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wendys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.62.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $425,276.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,905.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wendys by 73.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 367,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 156,102 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Wendys by 338.7% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 125,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 97,194 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Wendys in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wendys in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Argent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wendys during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendys stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. Wendys has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Wendys’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wendys (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Sabre Corp
Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Sabre Corp
Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 15,267 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc
Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 15,267 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc
Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 14,637 Shares of Old National Bancorp
Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 14,637 Shares of Old National Bancorp
Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Federated Investors Inc
Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Federated Investors Inc
ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Green Dot Co.
ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Green Dot Co.
ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 971 Shares of Godaddy Inc
ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 971 Shares of Godaddy Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report