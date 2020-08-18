Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director David E. Rapley Sells 2,021 Shares of Stock

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director David E. Rapley sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $72,958.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BATRA stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 4th quarter worth $9,747,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 17.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,769,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,508,000 after purchasing an additional 257,064 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A during the second quarter worth about $3,023,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A during the first quarter worth about $1,154,000. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 122,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

