Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director David E. Rapley Sells 2,021 Shares of Stock

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director David E. Rapley sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $72,958.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
BATRA stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th.
Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
