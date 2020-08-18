Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Director Michael F. Demane Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Director Michael F. Demane sold 300 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $42,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael F. Demane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nevro alerts:

On Monday, August 10th, Michael F. Demane sold 83,440 shares of Nevro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $11,321,139.20.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.51 and a 200-day moving average of $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.25. Nevro Corp has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $148.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -44.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nevro in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Nevro during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 1,336.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 35,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Nevro by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.