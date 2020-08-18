$258.10 Million in Sales Expected for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) will announce sales of $258.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Starwood Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $271.00 million and the lowest is $245.20 million. Starwood Property Trust posted sales of $327.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Starwood Property Trust.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.87 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

STWD stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 223,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 17.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 466,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 74,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

