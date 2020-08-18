DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Flex were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEX stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.80. Flex Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Flex had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $489,887.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 25,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $275,582.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 669,315 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,043. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

