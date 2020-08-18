Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,182.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,056.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,423.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,576.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
