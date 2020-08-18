DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,086 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,858,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HII. UBS Group decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

Shares of HII opened at $163.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $147.14 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($2.86). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $91,338.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $611,938.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,338.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

